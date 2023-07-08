ADVERTISEMENT

Srisailam Devastanam chairman, EO offers ‘Ashadam saree’ to goddess Kanaka Durga

July 08, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple chairmen Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy and temple staff offer Ashadam saree to goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Sri Bramaramba Mallikharjuna Swamyvarla Devastanam, Srisailam, chairman Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy and executive officer (EO) S. Lavanna, along with their family members, offered ‘Ashadam saree’ to goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on Saturday.

Mr. Chakrapani Reddy and the EO had darshan of the deity at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam. Temple executive officer D. Bramaramba, chief priest Vishnubhatla Sivaprasad and other officers offered ‘teertha prasadams’ to the guests.

Veda pandits performed special pujas at the ‘utsava vigraham’ at the maha mandapam and offered blessings to the Srisailam temple officials.

Durga temple additional EO P. Guru Prasad, temple trust board members Buddha Rambabu, Katta Sattaiah, assistant EO P. Chandrasekhar and priests of Srisailam Devastanam participated.

Meanwhile, many devotees visited Indrakeeladri and performed special pujas on the eve of Ashada Maasam. Devastanam management made elaborate arrangements for the devotees visiting the temple.

