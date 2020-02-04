Srisailam Deputy Collector trapped

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the house of Srisailam Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) Sake Sathyam in Kurnool and that of his brother in Anantapur simultaneously on Tuesday, and confiscated land and house documents valued at ₹3 crore.
The Deputy Collector was arrested and would be produced in the ACB Court in Kurnool on Wednesday.
ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Nagabhushanam said that a case of disproportionate assets was filed against Mr. Sathyam.
In the raids, the officials found records pertaining to a G+5 building in Kurnool, two house sites in Kurnool and a house site in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.
