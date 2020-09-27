Srisailam dam logs outflow of 6 lakh cusecs

This is the highest for the current South West Monsoon season

A cyclonic circulation over south Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood at mid-tropospheric levels has spurred good rainfall in the last 24 hours leading to heavy inflows (5,10,750 cusecs) and outflows (597,440 cusecs) into Srisailam Dam on Sunday- the highest for the current South West Monsoon season.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema region for the next 24 hours and also noted that in the 24 hours ending with 4.30 p.m. on Sunday heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places was observed over Telangana and north interior Karnataka.

These rains have resulted in Jurala project discharging 4,35,361 cusecs and Sunkesula 90,694 cusecs into Srisailam dam and cumulatively, the dam has received 841.5 tmcft so far in this season with Jurala’s contribution being 699 tmcft, Tungabhadra’s 128 tmcft through Sunkesula and Hundri 14.80 tmcft.

Currently, 5,65,040 cusecs were being released from Srisailam into the Krishna river through spillway lifting 10 gates up to a height of 25 feet and the remaining through power generation on the Andhra Pradesh side. Drawal of water has been stopped from the Pothyreddypadu Head Regulator as all the reservoirs downstream are brimming. In the past 48 hours good amount of water was contributed by the heavy rain in Nallamalla which had led to flooding of Nandyal Revenue Division on Saturday, said Srisailam Dam Superintending Engineer Kamatham Srinivasulu.