Srisailam Dam gets 103 tmcft of water from Tungabhadra

Gundrevula project, if ready by now, would have stored surplus water, say experts

The Sarisailam Dam received 103 tmcft of flood water released from the Tungabhadra Dam by Tuesday morning when compared to the assured 32 tmcft in the 2020-21 water season.

The Srisailam Dam has cumulatively received 717 tmcft of water from Tungabhadra (103 tmcft), Hundri (14 tmcft) and Jurala (600 tmcft) during the current water season against its holding capacity of 215.8 tmcft at its its full reservoir level of 885 feet. Around 500 tmcft of surplus water has been released to Nagarjunasagar Dam, Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage.

The water released from Tungabhadra to the Srisailam Dam crossed 100 tmcft by Monday evening. Kurnool district would have retained a good amount of water, had the Gundurevula project been undertaken with a proposed storage capacity of 20 tmcft. The proposed project could have been filled at least twice given the flood situation, opine irrigation experts.

On Tuesday evening, the Srisailam Dam received 3,34,596 cusecs of water from the projects at Jurala, Sunkesula and Hundri. It realised 3,21,720 cusecs of water and discharged 3,49,502 cusecs .

Zonal meet soon

A Southern Zonal Council meeting on construction of Gundrevula project on the Tungabhadra may be held soon and the State government has been told to share the Detailed Project Report (DPR) with Karnataka and Telangana so that the issue can be discussed. “The project will benefit the parched lands in Telagnana and A.P. If needed, a joint survey with Karnataka can be undertaken to identify the areas facing submergence threat in that State,” said Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi leader Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy.