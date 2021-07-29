Srisailam dam gates lifted, 53,000 cusecs being discharged

Two gates of the Srisailam dam were lifted up to 10 feet to allow water into the river through the spillway on Wednesday evening as the reservoir brimmed and inflows continued at 4,16,248 cusecs at 7 p.m. and the water level reached 882.10 feet against FRL of 885 feet and the total storage was 199.7354 tmcft against a capacity of 250 tmcft.

Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani and Srisailam Temple EO Karanam S. Rama Rao opened the gates to let out the water from the reservoir for the first time this water year.

The outflows from Jurala and Sunkesula together continued to be 4,62,537 cusecs at 7 p.m. with a forecast of more rains in the catchment areas.

For the first time in recent years, the gates have been lifted in July. Last year (2020), crest gates were lifted on August 19, and the previous year on August 9.