Srisailam authorities gear up for Karthika Masam from today

In a bid to accommodate all the devotees visiting Srisailam Bharamarmbika Mallikarjuna Temple, the temple authorities made arrangements for Karthika Masam beginning on Tuesday. The temple officials expect about 20 lakh devotees this year.

The temple would witness about one lakh devotees on busy days, and the authorities expect that 15 days of the month would be busy. The authorities have decided to open the gates of the temple at 3 a.m., and ‘darshan’ would begin at 4 a.m. This measure is being taken to reduce the queue lines and increase the darshan time of the devotees. On the rest of the days, the temple gates would be open at 3.30 a.m.

Moreover, the authorities have also decided to distribute snacks and water to the devotees in the queue lines.

Commemorating the first day of the month, the temple officials would light the ‘Akasa Deepam’ on Tuesday. This lamp would be relit every day of the month.

Apart from that, the temple is also conducting ‘Vanabhojanam’ on every day of the month. Each day the event would begin at 11 a.m.