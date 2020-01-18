Andhra Pradesh

Srinivasulu is Vijayawada Addl. CP

Inspector General of Police (IGP), APSP Battalions, B. Srinivasulu has been transferred and posted as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada Police Commissionerate.

Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2020 9:16:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/srinivasulu-is-vijayawada-addl-cp/article30595439.ece

