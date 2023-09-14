HamberMenu
Srinivasa Setu running through Tirupati ready for inauguration by Chief Minister on Vinayaka Chavithi

The flyover will help travellers from Chennai and Bengaluru reach Tirumala easily, say officials

September 14, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, MCT Commissioner D. Haritha and Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy inspecting the elevated corridor in Tirupati on Thursday.

Srinivasa Setu, the elevated corridor project running through the heart of the temple city, is all set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 18 (Monday).

The flyover, which was originally named ‘Garuda Varadhi’, runs above the road level for nearly 6 km, connecting Kapila Theertham junction at the Tirumala foothills to the Tiruchanur marketyard junction, which is close to the Chennai–Bengaluru highway (Tirupati bypass), with an exit option at APSRTC junction, which immensely benefits travellers from the two metropolitan cities to reach Tirumala easily.

Similarly, vehicles from Nellore and Kadapa can take the branch flyovers on Renigunta Road and Karakambadi road to get connected to this corridor, doing away with the need to travel through the congested roads of Tirupati. This will bring down the travel time from 40 minutes to 10 minutes.

While most of the flyover has already been opened for traffic, the final phase between Ramanuja Circle and RTC junction is considered crucial as it involves sections over the railway track.

Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, accompanied by Joint Executive Officers S. Bhargavi and V. Veerabrahmam, MCT Commissioner D. Haritha and Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy inspected the final touches being given to the flyover on Thursday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also scheduled to distribute house site pattas to TTD employees and offer prayers at Thathayagunta Gangamma temple before embarking on a visit to Tirumala.

