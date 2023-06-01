ADVERTISEMENT

Srinivasa Setu in Andhra Pradesh to be opened in July

June 01, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Srinivasa Setu’, the elevated corridor meant to provide a direct route to Tirumala-bound pilgrims by avoiding the city traffic, will be operational by July. TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, during a review meeting with officials of TTD and Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), said 92% of the work had been completed and as such the road would be thrown open to traffic in a few days. He reviewed the work on drainage, medians, beautification of streets, lighting and painting along with joint executive officer V. Veerabrahman and MCT commissioner D. Haritha and added that the pending work from Ramanuja circle to MS Subbulakshmi circle should be completed on a fast pace.

