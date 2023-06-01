Srinivasa Setu in Andhra Pradesh to be opened in July

June 01, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUPATI

‘Srinivasa Setu’, the elevated corridor meant to provide a direct route to Tirumala-bound pilgrims by avoiding the city traffic, will be operational by July. TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, during a review meeting with officials of TTD and Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), said 92% of the work had been completed and as such the road would be thrown open to traffic in a few days. He reviewed the work on drainage, medians, beautification of streets, lighting and painting along with joint executive officer V. Veerabrahman and MCT commissioner D. Haritha and added that the pending work from Ramanuja circle to MS Subbulakshmi circle should be completed on a fast pace.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.