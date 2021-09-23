‘Srinivasa Sethu’ to be partially opened by Oct. 7

The Srinivasa Sethu, the elevated corridor project that provides a direct access to Tirumala-bound pilgrims by obviating the traffic congestion, will be partially opened by October 7.

Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan, who inspected the progress of the project along with MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction at the pace of work.

He instructed the executing firm AFCONS to ensure that the first phase of the project be completed for inauguration by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit on October 7.

The project, earlier known as ‘Garuda Varadhi’ and renamed recently amid controversy, will be motorable from the Srinivasam Complex (RTC junction) to Nandi Circle, ahead of the Alipiri Junction.

Mr. Narayanan inspected the steel bridge being erected at the Leela Mahal Junction to facilitate inward traffic on to the flyover from the Karakambadi road.

He told the engineers to consider lower speed limit and higher safety wall at this junction, in view of the steep curve taken by the perpendicular bridge while joining the arterial corridor. Municipal Engineer Chandra Sekhar and AFCON representatives were present on the occasion.