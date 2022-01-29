Andhra Pradesh

Srinivasa Sethu set for inauguration by Jagan

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy inspecting the under-construction Srinivasa Sethu elevated corridor in Tirupati on Friday.  

Srinivasa Sethu, the elevated expressway passing through the heart of the temple city, is being readied at a fast pace and will soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The project is being developed jointly by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL).

The 6-km long elevated corridor is expected to provide hassle-free travel to Tirumala-bound pilgrims as well as local residents. TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy inspected the progress of work on Friday and told the contractors to expedite the project, so as to get it inaugurated by the Chief Minister at the earliest. He also travelled on the flyover from Nandi Circle to Srinivasam point to inspect the quality of construction.


