‘Srinivasa Sethu’ partly ready for inauguration

TIRUPATI

03 February 2022 01:00 IST

The flyover, built to ease traffic congestion, may be operational by year-end

‘Srinivasa Sethu’, the elevated smart corridor project passing through the arterial roads of the temple city, is all set for partial inauguration in a week.

The 7-km stretch leading to Tirumala hills between Tanapalle Cross (Tiruchanur) and Nandi Circle (Kapila Theertham) was once considered a driver’s nightmare. The flyover now brings down the travelling distance from nearly 40 minutes to less than 10 minutes, obviating the need to traverse through the scores of traffic junctions in the city. However, it will not benefit the denizens much, as one who gets on to the flyover has to get down at the final point.

There are, of course, intersections at Leela Mahal junction, MS Subbulakshmi Circle and Ramanuja Circle, which respectively benefit passengers bound to Kadapa, RTC city bus station and Nellore routes.

Originally named as ‘Garuda Varadhi’, the ₹684 crore-project was launched in 2018, but had to be downsized to ₹533 crore by pruning some portion of civil work.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL) were made to go Dutch in the 67:33 ratio, having to spend ₹458.28 crore and ₹225.72 crore respectively.

However, the revision in the project cost brought down the TSCCL’s share to ₹175.89 crore, but it had already paid its old share by then. Citing the COVID-19 situation and the resultant fall in temple revenue, the TTD has so far paid only ₹75 crore in three instalments, against its share of ₹357.11 crore, making the project move at a sluggish pace.

Though the project is scheduled to be ready by March, it may become operational by the year-end. Now that the first phase between Nandi Circle and RTC junction is completed, denizens are eager to take a long drive. The project’s completion hinges largely on the funds flow from the TTD’s exchequer.

Public representatives are keen to get it inaugurated, at least virtually, by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while the decision to rope him in for the ‘part launch’ is facing ridicule.