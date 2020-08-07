Srinivasa Ramanujan Institute of Technology opens 240-bed COVID care facility

The Srinivasa Ramanujan Institute of Technology (SRIT) has opened a 240-bed COVID19 care facility on its premises at Rotarypuram.
Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathy and her husband Aluru Sambasiva Reddy, inaugurated the facility equipped with cold and hot water dispenser for every five rooms, facial steam evaporator, personal thermometers, pulse oximeter and provision for food.
“Our aim is to provide the best possible healthcare to the people,” said Sambasiva Reddy, who is a member of A.P. School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission.
If the need arises, we are prepared to make arrangements in institute buildings for 1,000 COVID-19 patients, he said. Away from the din of the concrete jungle, providing human touch and care is the key to running this centre, he added.
“The government will provide money for the food at the facility. We wish to contribute to it as part of CSR activity,” he said, after visiting the centre on Thursday.
