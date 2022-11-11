‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ to be performed in London on November 12

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is organizing ‘Srinivasa Kalyanams’ in London on November 12 and in Edinburgh the following day under the aegis of the A.P. Non-Resident Telugu Society (AP-NRTS).

The ‘kalyanams’ were performed at Munich, Frankfurt and Paris last week.

AP-NRTS president Venkat S. Medapati personally supervised the arrangements for the celestial weddings performed as per ‘Vykhanasa Agama’ tradition.

Indian Ambassador to Germany Parvathaneni Harish attended the event at Frankfurt along with his family. The dignitaries thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy for organising the ‘kalyanams’ in the European cities.

Cannabirane, president of Sri Venkateswara Temple Association (France), led the event in Paris. Indian devotees, mostly from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, participated.

Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel Director Srinivas Reddy, TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkateswarlu, and U.K. Telugu Association president Killi Satya Prasad are taking part in the events.