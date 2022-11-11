‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ to be performed in London on November 12

The TTD will be organising the celestial wedding in Edinburgh on November 13

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 11, 2022 04:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is organizing ‘Srinivasa Kalyanams’ in London on November 12 and in Edinburgh the following day under the aegis of the A.P. Non-Resident Telugu Society (AP-NRTS).

The ‘kalyanams’ were performed at Munich, Frankfurt and Paris last week.

AP-NRTS president Venkat S. Medapati personally supervised the arrangements for the celestial weddings performed as per ‘Vykhanasa Agama’ tradition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Ambassador to Germany Parvathaneni Harish attended the event at Frankfurt along with his family. The dignitaries thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy for organising the ‘kalyanams’ in the European cities.

Cannabirane, president of Sri Venkateswara Temple Association (France), led the event in Paris. Indian devotees, mostly from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, participated.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel Director Srinivas Reddy, TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkateswarlu, and U.K. Telugu Association president Killi Satya Prasad are taking part in the events.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
religious festival or holiday

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app