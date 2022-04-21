Srinivasa Kalyanam in Karnataka
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’s Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam Project has announced to perform the celestial wedding ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ at Sri Pataleswar Swami temple at Dinnehalli in Gudibanda taluk of Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka on April 24. All arrangements are being made under the supervision of the project.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.