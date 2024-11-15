 />
Sringeri seer to visit Vijayawada on November 17

Published - November 15, 2024 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The newly renovated Sharada Sadanam and other religious buildings at the Sivarama Krishna Kshetram will be inaugurated by Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahasawamiji, the successor of the Sringeri Peetham (Karnataka) during his visit to the city. He is scheduled to visit Vijayawada from November 17 to 20. 

Sivarama Krishna Kshetram’s Dharmadhikari Sishtla Hanumat Prasad said that the swamiji, as part of his ‘Vijaya Yatra’ will stay at the Sivarama Krishna Kshetram for four days starting from November 17. After conducting special prayers for the ‘Sharada Chandramouleeswara’ deities, he will address the devotees.

On November 18, he will visit the Paduka Kshetram and Maruthi Vyayasa Shala in Satyanarayanapuram, and in the evening, participate in the ‘Kumbhabhishekam’ ceremony at the Shiva temple in Yanamalakuduru. At 7 p.m., Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will meet the swamiji, he said.

On November 19, special prayers will be held at the Durga Malleswara Swami Temple, and on November 20, swamiji will participate in the Kumbhabhishekam of the temple complex at Sivarama Krishna Kshetram. After the ceremonies, he will proceed to Narasaraopet, he added.

