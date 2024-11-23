ADVERTISEMENT

Srimannarayaniyam Sahasra Galarchana organised at Tirumala

Published - November 23, 2024 07:54 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The abode of Lord Venkateswara on Saturday resonated with the recital of ‘Srimannarayaniyam Sahasra Galarchana’ conducted under the auspices of ‘Sri Mannarayana Bhakta Brindam’. The event organised at the  Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Asthana Mandapam began at 10:30 a.m. and continued till 6:00 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sri Mannarayaniyam’, a compilation of 1036 verses, holds a significant place in devotional practices, particularly in Kerala, where it is recited as part of the ‘Suprabhata Seva’. Tamil Nadu also has a rich tradition of its recitation.

Over 1,200 devotees participated in the event organised for the first time in Andhra Pradesh and also rendered devotional hymns, including ‘Narasimha Bhajan, Hanuman Chalisa, Jayajanardana Bhajan, Govinda Namalu, Radhe Bhajan, and the Pancharat Stotras’.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary in his address as chief guest highlighted the importance of mental fortitude and opined that such collective recitations instil a sense of resilience and harmony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US