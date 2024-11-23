Srimannarayaniyam Sahasra Galarchana organised at Tirumala

The abode of Lord Venkateswara on Saturday resonated with the recital of ‘Srimannarayaniyam Sahasra Galarchana’ conducted under the auspices of ‘Sri Mannarayana Bhakta Brindam’. The event organised at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Asthana Mandapam began at 10:30 a.m. and continued till 6:00 p.m.

‘Sri Mannarayaniyam’, a compilation of 1036 verses, holds a significant place in devotional practices, particularly in Kerala, where it is recited as part of the ‘Suprabhata Seva’. Tamil Nadu also has a rich tradition of its recitation.

Over 1,200 devotees participated in the event organised for the first time in Andhra Pradesh and also rendered devotional hymns, including ‘Narasimha Bhajan, Hanuman Chalisa, Jayajanardana Bhajan, Govinda Namalu, Radhe Bhajan, and the Pancharat Stotras’.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary in his address as chief guest highlighted the importance of mental fortitude and opined that such collective recitations instil a sense of resilience and harmony.

