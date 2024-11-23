 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Srimannarayaniyam Sahasra Galarchana organised at Tirumala

Published - November 23, 2024 07:54 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The abode of Lord Venkateswara on Saturday resonated with the recital of ‘Srimannarayaniyam Sahasra Galarchana’ conducted under the auspices of ‘Sri Mannarayana Bhakta Brindam’. The event organised at the  Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Asthana Mandapam began at 10:30 a.m. and continued till 6:00 p.m.

‘Sri Mannarayaniyam’, a compilation of 1036 verses, holds a significant place in devotional practices, particularly in Kerala, where it is recited as part of the ‘Suprabhata Seva’. Tamil Nadu also has a rich tradition of its recitation.

Over 1,200 devotees participated in the event organised for the first time in Andhra Pradesh and also rendered devotional hymns, including ‘Narasimha Bhajan, Hanuman Chalisa, Jayajanardana Bhajan, Govinda Namalu, Radhe Bhajan, and the Pancharat Stotras’.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary in his address as chief guest highlighted the importance of mental fortitude and opined that such collective recitations instil a sense of resilience and harmony.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.