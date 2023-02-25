ADVERTISEMENT

SriLankan Airlines to resume services between Visakhapatnam and Colombo soon

February 25, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Religious tourism, including places associated with Hindu mythology and Buddhist sites, and wedding destinations are attracting more tourists from India, says Chinthaka Perera, the airlines Manager for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Kolkata and Visakhapatnam have been listed in the global restructuring plan of our air services, says Chinthaka Perera, SriLankan Airlines Manager (A.P. and Telangana).

SriLankan Airlines has set its eyes on Visakhapatnam, the proposed new capital of Andhra Pradesh, as part of its global restructuring plan to tap the tourism potential in South India and Sri Lanka.

The airlines had operated between Visakhapatnam and Colombo for one-and-a-half years from 2017, and the services were stopped later as part of the restructuring plan.

“We are resuming the Visakhapatnam-Colombo air services. In South India, our next destination is Visakhapatnam. Kolkata and Visakhapatnam have been listed in the global restructuring plan of our air services,” Chinthaka Perera, SriLankan Airlines Manager (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), said while speaking to The Hindu.

“Soon, more flights will be added to our fleet. At present, we are operating the Hyderabad-Colombo service. In South India, our immediate destination is Visakhapatnam,” he said.

‘Economy back on track’

“Our economy is now back on track. Religious tourism, including places associated with Hindu mythology, Buddhist sites, and wedding destinations in Sri Lanka are attracting more tourists from India,” Mr. Chinthaka Perera said. In 2022, Indian tourists accounted for a major chunk of those who visited Sri Lanka, he added.

“Our global campaign, ‘Dil Full of Sri Lanka’, is gaining momentum and attracting tourists for destination weddings and cultural tourism.”Chinthaka PereraManager, SriLankan Airlines (A.P. & Telangana) 

“Our global campaign, ‘Dil Full of Sri Lanka’, is gaining momentum and attracting tourists for destination weddings and cultural tourism,” he claimed.

Mr. Chinthaka Perera was here on February 24 in connection with a session conducted on ‘Sri Lanka tourism’ and air connectivity for the tourist agents operating from the Godavari region.

