Srikalahasti temple staff held for ‘stealing’ from hundi

TIRUPATI

23 July 2021 00:50 IST

A contract worker of the Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Devasthanam was arrested on charge of stealing valuables offered by the devotees to the temple hundi on Thursday.

‘Parakamani’, the exercise of counting the hundi was taken up after two months at the temple. Several employees were involved in the process of segregating cash and jewellery and counting the currency notes. The accused, identified as Kiran, reportedly found moving around suspiciously.

During frisking, the temple security personnel found ₹75,000 in cash and a gold chain weighing 2.5 sovereigns in his possession.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the temple authorities, Srikalahasti One Town police took the staffer into custody and registered a case.