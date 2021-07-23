Andhra Pradesh

Srikalahasti temple staff held for ‘stealing’ from hundi

A contract worker of the Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Devasthanam was arrested on charge of stealing valuables offered by the devotees to the temple hundi on Thursday.

‘Parakamani’, the exercise of counting the hundi was taken up after two months at the temple. Several employees were involved in the process of segregating cash and jewellery and counting the currency notes. The accused, identified as Kiran, reportedly found moving around suspiciously.

During frisking, the temple security personnel found ₹75,000 in cash and a gold chain weighing 2.5 sovereigns in his possession.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the temple authorities, Srikalahasti One Town police took the staffer into custody and registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 12:50:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/srikalahasti-temple-staff-held-for-stealing-from-hundi/article35479798.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY