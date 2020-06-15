Srikalahasti temple opened on trial basis

The Srikahalastheeswara Swamy temple in Srikalahasti town opened to devotees on a trial basis, ending the long phase of lockdown.

Though the temple was scheduled to open a couple of days back, it remained closed as a temple priest had tested positive.

On Monday, the staff were allowed to have darshan in the experimental phase to test the hygiene measures set up at the shrine.

Local legislator Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy and temple Executive Officer Chandrasekhar Reddy checked the newly-established system. The MLA called it a happy moment to reopen the temple after over two months, adding that every effort would be taken to ensure hygiene.

A devotee will be allowed inside only after getting one’s body temperature checked, he said. Circles were drawn in the queue lines to ensure that devotees followed the mandatory gap and did not resort to pushing and jostling. Sanitiser dispensers were installed at suitable locations.

Devotees will be allowed from Tuesday afternoon, said the Executive Officer, appealing to the devout to pray for global well-being in the testing times.