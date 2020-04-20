Srikalahasti reports 14 fresh cases, takes district tally to 53

The latest tally of 53 COVID-19 positive cases in Chittoor district has prompted the district administration to declare three more mandals red zones, including Narayanavanam and Pitchatur of Satyavedu assembly constituency and Nindra mandal of Nagari constituency.

According to information, 25 cases have been reported in the district till 9 a.m. on Monday, and 14 of them are from Srikalahasti alone.

The tally at the temple town has now reached 24.

Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta clarified that of the new positive cases here, eight of them were government employees and workers engaged in or monitoring COVID-19 relief operations in the town. They were most likely to have had contact with the primary sources connected to Tabhligi Jamaat, he said.

Contacts isolated

The Palamaner assembly constituency, which recorded three positive cases last month, has come up with a fresh case of a 26-year-old youth. He was shifted from a quarantine facility at Palamaner to SVRR Hospital in Tirupati.

One case of a revenue staff, who works in Srikalahasti mandal and a resident of Koppedu village, withdrew to his village with high temperature and spent four days with the family members and neighbourhood.

All 25 persons who maintained contact with him were shifted to a quarantine facility in Tirupati.

Speaking to the media here, the Collector said as people from Kuppedu village depend on the neighbouring Narayanavanam and Pitchatur mandals to meet their requirements, they were also declared red zones. Though the two mandals are under the purview of authorities, the area has not reported a single positive case so far.

Inspections

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar issued instructions to the field staff to be doubly cautious in maintaining the lockdown norms till deadline.

He made random inspections at several localities in Chittoor. With three more mandals turning into red zones at the eastern side, the SP spoke to the officials of Puttur sub-division and asked them to mount vigil at these places and erect additional barricadea at vulnerable points.

One of the Srikalahasti-based employees who tested positive resides in New Indira Nagar area of Tirupati, which was marked as red zone on Sunday and as such inward and outward public movement is strictly banned in STV Nagar, Bairagipatteda, Kesavayanagunta, Hathiramji Colony, SBI Colony, D.R.Mahal Road, Green Park, Annamayya Road etc.