Srikalahasti MLA slams TDP leader for neglecting temple upkeep

February 15, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - SRIKALAHASTI

After stoking controversy with his comment on the State capital issueSrikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy has upped the ante by a conducting temple consecration right in the native village of the TDP constituency in-charge.

The MLA and his arch rival Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy, son of the TDP’s former Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, have been at loggerheads with each other recently over the Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Devasthanam.

After Mr. Sudheer Reddy referred to alleged violations in the ancient temple, Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy on Thursday conducted a ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ (consecration) at Annapurneswari Sametha Sri Neelakanteswara Swamy temple in Uranduru, the ancestral village of the Bojjalas.

“Maha Kumbhabhishekam has to be performed once every twelve years in all temples so as to retain the deity’s power. The Bojjala family, however, is only interested in playing dirty politics with temples and not on their upkeep,” he said after participating in the consecration ceremony.

The MLA pointed out that no consecration was performed and the village temple remained neglected for thirty years, though the Bojjala family stayed in power during the past two decades. “Instead of spreading lies about temples, the TDP leader should rely on sincere work to gain popularity,” he remarked.

Earlier, the devasthanam board members led by Chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu welcomed the legislator to the village with temple honours.

