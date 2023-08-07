Srikalahasti MLA dares Naidu for debate over corruption charges

August 07, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - TIRUPATI

YSR Congress Party MLA from Srikalahasti B. Madhusudhan Reddy on August 6 dared Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for a debate over the latter’s corruption charges against him.

The MLA refuted the allegations levelled against him by Mr. Naidu at a public meeting in Srikalahasti on August 5 (Saturday).

Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy said it was unfortunate that part Mr. Naidu was speaking ‘lies’ about the services he had rendered to the people of Srikalahasti during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was the first MLA in the State who launched free distribution of eggs, chicken, vegetables, and face masks to the public during the pandemic. Later, other MLAs leaders followed the suit,” Mr Reddy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLA said that Mr. Naidu had resorted to cheap gimmicks to separate the family members of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy by repeatedly feigning sympathy for Y.S. Sharmila with false allegations that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had neglected her to protect his property.

Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy demanded that the TDP chief must tell what he had done to his younger brother N. Ramamurthy Naidu. “To own properties worth ₹1.5 lakh crore himself, Mr. Naidu made his brother terminally ill by giving him slow poison,” the MLA alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.