Srikalahasti all set for Jagan visit

The sleepy little village of Urandur, tucked away from Tirupati-Srikalahasti State highway, resembled a beehive of activity over the last few days with the arrival of officials and ruling party leaders in droves.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to visit the village on December 28 for the State government’s flagship programme of distributing house site pattas to the eligible poor, where he will also address a massive public meeting. Srikalahasti legislator B. Madhusudhana Reddy, Collector Bharat Narayana Gupta, Joint Collectors V. Veerabrahmam (Development) and S. Rajasekhar (Welfare) and other officials inspected the helipad proposed to be developed near this village.

Dr. Gupta directed the officials of Panchayat Raj and Roads & Buildings to ensure barricading in place all along the road to the meeting spot and arrange parking lot to accommodate the hundreds of vehicles expected to arrive for the meeting. The housing officials have been told to bring out an attractive pylon which will be formally unveiled by the Chief Minister.