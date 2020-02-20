Srikalahasteeswara temple decked up for Sivaratri

Srikalahasteeswara temple in Srikalahasti town, which is famous as ‘Dakshina Kasi’, was abuzz with hectic activity on Thursday on the eve of Maha Sivaratri.

The temple was tastefully decorated with a variety of exotic flowers and rich fruits. Colourful ‘rangolis’ on the temple floor offered a visual treat to the visiting crowd. The eye-catching illumination all over the temple and the installation of divine images and cut-outs depicting mythological episodes in the form of serial lighting added to the festive grandeur.

Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, MLA, held a meeting with the officials of the temple, police, municipality, and revenue and inspected the arrangements such as medical facilities, queue lines and barricades in view of the heavy rush expected to congregate at the shrine. He also personally monitored the child tagging process taken up by the Police Department to keep track of toddlers and safeguard them from child-lifters. Anticipating heavy turnout, the temple management got ‘laddus’ prepared in large quantities, to be distributed to devotees.

At Srinivasa Mangapuram, the celestial deities -- the Sun and the Moon -- came down as Surya Prabha and Chandra Prabha processions were observed in the morning and evening respectively, as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams here.

Significance

The special feature of Surya Prabha procession was the decoration of the deity of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara as ‘Dhanvantari’, the god of health in Hindu mythology.

As Sun is also considered bestower of health and wisdom, it is believed by the devout that taking a glimpse of this procession would augur well for the society.

Similarly, the Moon spreading cool light is considered to calm down the mind and offer soothing relief. Hence Chandra Prabha is depicted in the form of a silvery halo behind the deity. Between the two processions, ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ (celestial bath) was performed with milk, curd, ghee, sandal, turmeric, and coconut water to the deities of Kalyana Venkateswara and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi.

At Sri Kapileswara temple, the seventh day of the annual Brahmotsavam, saw the deity being taken on Kalpa Vriksha Vahanam, resembling the wish-fulfilling tree. The procession started at Kapila Theertham and passed via Anna Rao Circle, Hare Krishna Road, Alipiri Road, to return to the temple. The deity was taken on ‘Aswa Vahanam’ (horse) in the evening, which turned a symbol of valour and majesty.