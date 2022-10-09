Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam ZP chief takes part in free food distribution at temple

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Piriya Vijaya on Sunday said that charitable activities and spirituality would ensure inner peace for everyone and make life meaningful.

She participated in a free food distribution organised by SSR Charitable Trust president Sura Srinivasa Rao at Durga Devi temple at Kushalapuram of Etcherla mandal in the district.

She said that the Indian culture and traditions encouraged people to be kind and help others.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the trust had renovated nearly 20 temples in the last two years and promoted spiritual and cultural activities there.


