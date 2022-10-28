Srikakulam Zilla Parishad passes resolution in favour of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh

Real development and decentralisation can be made possible only with three capitals, says Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM
October 28, 2022 20:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam speaking at the Zilla Parishad meeting in Srikakulam on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Srikakulam Zilla Parishad chaired by Piriya Vijaya on Friday passed a resolution favouring the setting up of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, which included making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital. ZPTC member R. Divya, who proposed the resolution, was welcomed by Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam; MLAs Reddi Shanti (Patapatnam), Viswasaraya Kalavathi (Palakonda), and Kambala Jogulu (Rajam); MLCs Duvvada Srinivas and Palavalasa Vikrant.

They said Srikakulam district would be benefited as it was located close to Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Seetharam said real development and decentralisation would be possible only with three capitals. Mr. Srinivas alleged that the TDP was working against the interests of the North Andhra region. Ms. Vijaya said the resolution would be sent to the government.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Joint Collector M. Naveen and other officials reviewed the developmental activities. Kalinga Vysya Corporation Chairman A. Suribabu and Kapu Corporation Chairman M. Srikanth, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app