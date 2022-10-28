Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam Zilla Parishad passes resolution in favour of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh

Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam speaking at the Zilla Parishad meeting in Srikakulam on Friday.

The Srikakulam Zilla Parishad chaired by Piriya Vijaya on Friday passed a resolution favouring the setting up of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, which included making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital. ZPTC member R. Divya, who proposed the resolution, was welcomed by Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam; MLAs Reddi Shanti (Patapatnam), Viswasaraya Kalavathi (Palakonda), and Kambala Jogulu (Rajam); MLCs Duvvada Srinivas and Palavalasa Vikrant.

They said Srikakulam district would be benefited as it was located close to Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Seetharam said real development and decentralisation would be possible only with three capitals. Mr. Srinivas alleged that the TDP was working against the interests of the North Andhra region. Ms. Vijaya said the resolution would be sent to the government.

Earlier, Joint Collector M. Naveen and other officials reviewed the developmental activities. Kalinga Vysya Corporation Chairman A. Suribabu and Kapu Corporation Chairman M. Srikanth, and others were present.


