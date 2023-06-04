Srikakulam youth line up to donate blood for train accident victims in Odisha

June 04, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/PARVATIPURAM

People are queueing up at the blood bank belonging to Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in Srikakulam to help the victims of the railway accident that occurred in Balasore of Odisha.

Many youngsters including new donors from Hayathingaram, Relli Veedhi, Peda Relli Veedhi and other places donated blood on Saturday and Sunday. IRCS District chairman and State vice-president P. Jaganmohana Rao thanked the youngsters and volunteers who distributed food packets, water and medicines at Amadalavalasa railway station to the passengers who were returning to the native places from Balasore. The blood donated by the youth has been sent to the hospitals in Balasore, he said.

Meanwhile, TDP MLA (Itchapuram) Bendalam Ashok, along with the party leaders, left for the accident spot to extend support to the victims and their family members.

Around 30 passengers were reportedly stranded in Balasore. One person, identified as C. Gurumurthy hailing from Santabommali mandal, reportedly died in the accident and his body has been handed over to his family members in Balasore.

Helplines set up

Srikakulam In-charge Collector M. Naveen said that the control room (08942-286245, 08942-286213) was functioning round the clock to provide information about the passengers hailing from Srikakulam district.

Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar said that a control room set up in Parvatipuram (08962-293046) would extend support to the passengers and their relatives.

Helplines (08922-221202, 08922-221206) have also been set up at Vizianagaram Railway Station.