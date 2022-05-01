Srikakulam woman gets Oxford University fellowship

She has been helping rural students learn technology

She has been helping rural students learn technology

Guntreddi Sandhya of Srikakulam, who has been working as Group Production Manager in Microsoft India-Research and Development Private Limited-Hyderabad has been selected for the prestigious Chevening Fellowship of Oxford University of the United Kingdom for further research in science and technology.

Ms. Sandhya, daughter of Gurajada Educational Society chairman G. Swami Naidu and senior advocate G. Lakshmi, is among the 12 selected for the prestigious fellowship which is given after a thorough verification of the achievements and track record of the candidates of the respective companies. Ms. Sandhya has been helping rural students learn technology through video-conferencing.

Local leaders and academicians congratulated Ms. Sandhya for bringing laurels to Srikakulam district.