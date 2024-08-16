ADVERTISEMENT

Srikakulam will witness speedy progress: Minister K. Atchannaidu

Published - August 16, 2024 12:00 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

He hoisted the Tricolour and participated in a rally to highlight the achievements of India in the last 78 years

K Srinivasa Rao

Minister K. Atchannaidu and others participating in the Tiranga rally in Srikakulam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu on August 15, Thursday, said that Srikakulam would witness speedy progress as the NDA government was taking special care of the progress of most backward areas of the State. He hoisted the Tricolour and participated in a rally to highlight the achievements of India in the last 78 years.

He hailed Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other officials for organizing the rally from the Dutch building to the 80 Foot Road for youngsters to know about the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. Joint Collector Farman Ahmad Khan, Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar and others were present. Fishermen caught the attention of everyone by hoisting flags on their boats near Bhavanapadu on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

