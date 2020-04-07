Srikakulam, Vizianagaram off COVID-19 radar

Even as the entire State is worried over the rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases with each passing day, the districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, which are considered most backward, face no threat as there have not reported any positive case so far.

Lab reports awaited

Of the 109 persons who had arrived in Vizianagaram district from various States and countries, 23 have tested negative for the disease. The lab reports of the remaining 43 persons are awaited.

In Srikakulam district, of the 1,445 foreign returnees identified, 1,370 have successfully completed the 14-day quarantine period. The remaining 75 persons are kept in isolation.

Of the 269 samples gathered from those who had shown symptoms, 111 tested negative for the disease. The medical reports of the remaining 158 persons, which have been sent to the Visakhapatnam and Kakinada testing facilities, are yet to come.

“I hope the remaining results too will be negative and the district figures in the ‘zero positive cases’ list,” Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas has said.

Adherence to norms

Meanwhile, the efforts of the district administration in adhering to the lockdown norms, maintaining social distancing and ensuring supply of food for the stranded labourers have come in for praise by all sections of society.

On its part, the Praja Chaitanya Vedika has put up flexes highlighting the steps initiated by the district administration to prevent the spread of the disease.

“The administration has ensured availability of essential goods at reasonable prices at the rythu bazaars,” vedika founder K. Appala Naidu told the media.

FCI’s State Board member B. Umamaheswara Rao said disbursement of essential goods and ₹1,000 financial aid per family, and the door-to-door survey to identify COVID-19 cases helped the poor overcome the lockdown blues.

“No poor family has been left out in the distribution of rice, pulses, sugar and other commodities. The FCI’s initiative to ensure adequate supply of food grains has been utilised to the optimum level in Srikakulam district,” said Mr. Umamaheswara Rao.