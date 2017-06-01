Srikakulam teacherbags 3rd rank in Civils

Ronanki Gopalakrishna (29) of Srikakulam made Andhra Pradesh proud by securing the all-India third rank in the Civil Services examination, the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

Mr. Gopalakrishna, who works as a secondary grade teacher at the Regulapadu MPP School in Palasa mandal of Srikakulam district, attempted the examination in the Telugu language.

He was earlier short-listed for AP Public Services Commission Group-I interviews in 2011, and since then he has been preparing for the Civils in Hyderabad.

Son of a farmer, Mr. Gopalakrishna studied in the government primary school at Parasamba village in Palasa mandal. Later, he attended junior college in Palasa town. He graduated from MR College in Vizianagaram. He attended the Group-I interview in 2011 and cleared the recent Group-I and Group-II preliminary examinations.

Son of Appa Rao and Rukminamma, he has been a merit student right from his school days.