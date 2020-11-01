Srikakulam sees a steady drop in COVID cases

Study shows increased awareness among people in rural areas

Srikakulam district will be free from COVID-19 soon because of increased awareness among people in the rural areas, according to a study conducted by R. Aravind, former in-charge of COVID wing of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

According to him, people in the rural areas are taking all precautions like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks although there are no positive cases in their villages.

“Earlier, the district used to register over 400 cases per day, but now its number has come down to below 100. Only 95 cases were registered on Sunday. It’s a good sign,” said Dr. Aravind while speaking to The Hindu. Along with Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology I. Vani, Dr. Aravind ensured safe delivery of nearly 150 women who were infected by coronavirus. He gathered information from the women and their relatives over the awareness of COVID-19 in the rural areas of Tekkali, Santabommali, Kotabommali and other places.

He personally visited some villages of Tekkali mandal to take stock of the situation at ground level. “Towns such as Srikakulam, Tekkali and Palasa are generally crowded. So infection may spread in towns more compared to villages where density of population is less. No crowds are seen in public places in villages. It is one of the reasons for drop in positive cases such areas, ” he added.

Dr. Aravind, who earlier conducted a detailed study on kidney patients of the Uddanam region, said patients with multiple previous health problems need to be careful about COVID-19. “Many patients with comorbidity died in spite of the best efforts of doctors in RIMS and other hospitals. So special care will have to be taken in spite of drop in new positive cases in the district,” he observed.

Total number of tests

Meanwhile, the district administration conducted COVID-19 test for 9,343 persons on Sunday, taking the total number of tests to 5,71,648 in the district. As many as 44,322 positive cases were reported in the district. Currently, the district has 936 positive cases.