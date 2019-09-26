Srikakulam rivers in spate

All the rivers in Srikakulam district such as the Vamsadhara, the Nagavali, the Bahuda, and the Mahendra Tanaya are in spate following heavy rains both in the district and in the catchment areas of Odisha.

While the Vamsadhara received 40,000 cusecs water, the Nagavali and the Mahendra Tanaya received 15,000 cusecs and 17,000 cusecs respectively.

District Collector J. Nivas said the administration was in touch with Odisha officials and would take steps needed should there be more discharges from the reservoirs in the neighbouring State.

“There is no immediate threat to the district, But all revenue officials have been directed to be alert and evacuate people should an emergency arise,” Mr. Nivas said.

Heavy rains continued in Vizianagaram district as well for the second consecutive day.

The district received 229 mm rainfall against 160.6 mm usually recorded in the month of September.

The rains are expected to benefit the farmers immensely. Agricultural activity is under way in 1.11 lakh hectares against a normal of 1.21 lakh hectares.