Srikakulam police using drones to enforce curfew

The Srikakulam police are using drone cameras to better enforce the curfew between 12 noon to 6 a.m.

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar is personally monitoring the video footage and issuing necessary instructions to police personnel deputed at various places.

He told reporters that only people in an emergency would be allowed to travel to their destinations. “We launched an exclusive helpline to help people reach out to us during curfew. People can dial 9494466406 to get exemption from curfew. Traffic DSP Ch. G.V. Prasada Rao has been appointed as special officer to monitor applications submitted for exemptions,” he said.

According to him, government officials and others involved in providing essential services to people will be allowed to travel as usual without any restrictions.