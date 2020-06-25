Srikakulam outfit opposes carving out of new districts

SRIKAKULAM

25 June 2020 23:08 IST

BC Welfare Association delegation to meet Chief Minister

Srikakulam Backward Classes Welfare Association president P. Chandrapati Rao and secretary B. Devabhusana Rao on Tuesday announced that a delegation would meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in order to urge him to retain Etcherla and Rajam Assembly constituencies in Srikakulam district.

“The merger of those constituencies with Vizianagaram district would throw up many socio-economic problems in Srikakulam district,” Mr. Chandrapati Rao said at a press conference. “Etcherla constituency has spread up to PN Colony and Navabharat Junction of Srikakulam town and its merger with Vizianagaram district would lead to complications for over 25,000 people in the future,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The growth of Srikakulam district will be hampered permanently if the proposal goes through. The government should not disturb the lives of people living in backward regions. The district will lose its recognition when all industries and educational institutions are included in Vizianagaram district. A roundtable conference will be organised shortly and finalise the tour plan to meet the Chief Minister over the burning issue,” Mr. Chandrapati Rao said.