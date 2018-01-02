Srikakulam officials gear up for CM visit

The Srikakulam district administration is making arrangements for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the border town of Itchapuram on Thursday.

Mr. Naidu will participate in the Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programme at the junior college grounds between 2 pm and 4.30 pm.

District Collector K. Dhananjaya Reddy and Srikakulam Superintendent of Police CM Trivikram Varma reviewed the arrangements at the venue.

According to sources, the Chief Minister is likely to make an announcement about the allocation of funds for irrigation projects and construction of the Neradi barrage across the Vamsadhara river.

The government planned to supply water up to Itchapuram to improve drinking water and irrigation. The facility is expected to help the Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients of the Uddanam region.

Senior irrigation officials were directed to come with the details about the proposals and the status of the Vamsadhara project. The officials are worried over the inordinate delay in Vamsadhara Phase II in which works taken up under 88 packages have been going at snail’s pace.

Two leaders to join TDP

Former Srikakulam DCC president and former vice-chairman of the Srikakulam DCCB Narthu Narendra will formally join the TDP in the presence of the Chief Minister in Itchapuram.

Senior Congress leader Vanka Nageswara Rao, who fights for fishermen community issues, will also join the party.