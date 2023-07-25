HamberMenu
Srikakulam MP urges Union Minister to accord OBC status for four communities

Rammohan Naidu meets Virendra Kumar along with representatives of the communities

July 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Local MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday urged the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar to ensure OBC status for Kalinga Vysya, Sondi, Arava and Sistakaranam communities considering their socioeconomic conditions, which were much lower than that of the other castes.

Along with representatives of those communities, Boina Govinda Rajulu, P.V. Ramana (Kalinga Komati), Dabbiru Srinivas, Kiran (Sistakaranams), and Ratnala Kasi Viswanath Chowdhury and Behara Rajarao (Sondi), he met the Minister in the Parliament and sought OBC (Other Backward Castes) status for them so that the youngsters of those communities would benefit from the reservation in the Central educational institutions and Union government organisations.

Mr. Govindarajulu, president of the Kalinga Komati BC Sadhikara Samiti, said that the Minister had responded positively to their demand and promised to look into it through the departments concerned.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Reservation

