Srikakulam MP urges Centre to bring back workers stranded in Saudi Arabia

August 08, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

As many as 20 workers from Srikakulam went to Saudi Arabia to work in a private company

The Hindu Bureau

Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu submitting a memorandum to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu on Monday urged Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar in New Delhi to use his good offices for bringing back the 14 workers who were allegedly cheated by a recruitment agency and stranded in Saudi Arabia.

As many as 20 workers from Srikakulam went to Saudi Arabia to work in a private company, a release from MP’s office said.

However, the company reportedly paid salaries to the workers for only four months. Six of the workers returned to India, while others were stranded as their visas lapsed.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu said that Mr. Jaishankar responded had informed the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia about their issue. He hoped that all the workers would return safely very soon.

