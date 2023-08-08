HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Srikakulam MP urges Centre to bring back workers stranded in Saudi Arabia

As many as 20 workers from Srikakulam went to Saudi Arabia to work in a private company

August 08, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu submitting a memorandum to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday.

Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu submitting a memorandum to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu on Monday urged Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar in New Delhi to use his good offices for bringing back the 14 workers who were allegedly cheated by a recruitment agency and stranded in Saudi Arabia.

As many as 20 workers from Srikakulam went to Saudi Arabia to work in a private company, a release from MP’s office said.

However, the company reportedly paid salaries to the workers for only four months. Six of the workers returned to India, while others were stranded as their visas lapsed.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu said that Mr. Jaishankar responded had informed the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia about their issue. He hoped that all the workers would return safely very soon.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.