Srikakulam MP launches COVID helpline

Srikakulam MP and TDP senior leader Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday launched an exclusive COVID-19 helpline at his office to provide information about doctors, hospitals and availability of beds.

He urged people to send their grievances to WhatsApp number 7207387931. He said that the State government had failed to extend medical aid to distressed COVID-19 victims in the district. Mr. Rammohan Naidu urged the Union government and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to supply 10 kilolitres of medical oxygen to Srikakulam district where more than 20,000 COVID-19 victims were waiting for help.