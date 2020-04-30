Srikakulam may remain in lockdown even after May 4

Residents of Srikakulam, anticipating a relaxation in the lockdown after May 4, may have to remain indoors for a further period of time as the district administration prepares to ramp up containment measures after a COVID-19 case was reported from the heart of the town in PN Colony.

Three cases were earlier reported from Patapatnam, and all the four persons are now being treated at GEMS Hospital located on the outskirts of the town. Restrictions have been placed on movement of people in PN Colony even during the morning hours to control the spread of the virus.

Over 10,000 families, including many prominent ones, live in the posh locality. The district administration has commenced supply of essential goods directly to residents’ homes through mobile bazars, thus imposing a total shutdown in the area.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and Joint Collector K. Srinivasulu, Srikakulam District Civil Supplies Officer G. Nageswara Rao and other officials are closely monitoring the supply of essential goods to residents of the colony. Indian Red Cross Society chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao and his team have started supplying medicines and food packets to senior citizens and physically challenged persons in the colony, which is expected to be a red zone at least for the next two weeks, according to officials.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation in Patapatnam and Palakonda, while also declaring many villages as red zones after the identification of the four positive cases.

Palakonda Revenue Divisional Officer T.V.S.G. Kumar told The Hindu that restrictions were imposed in 27 villages of Palakonda mandal as it was adjacent to Patapatnam mandal which has been declared a red zone for the last one week. The district administration has been collecting data of all those who have returned from Delhi and Mumbai, and sending them for testing.

Travel history undisclosed

It has come to light that some returnees have not disclosed their travel details fearing quarantine. The Collector has reportedly directed officials to conduct the survey with the support of volunteers and collect data through various channels. As many as 1,445 foreign returnees have completed the 28 days of quarantine. The medical and health department conducted coronavirus tests for 5,748 persons and 4,837 reports came back negative, in a sigh of relief for officials. The final reports of the others are expected to come in a couple of days.