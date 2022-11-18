Srikakulam man wins gold medal in Karrasamu contest held in Nepal

November 18, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Pitta Bhagya Chandra Yadav from Srikakulam bagged the gold medal in the international Silambam competitions held in Khatmandu in Nepal between November 11 and 16. Silambam, which is called Karrasamu in Andhra Pradesh, is one of the recognised sports internationally and it has been included in the Nepal International Heroes’ Games Championship.

Mr. Yadav, who won in the single stick category, was given a rousing reception in Srikakulam on Friday. MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and others congratulated him and hoped that he would win more medals and bring laurels to Srikakulam district in future.

Mr. Yadav told the media that it was a great honour for Srikakulam which had produced many sports personalities in the last three decades. He urged the A.P. government to declare Karrasamu as a recognised sport in the State so that those who won medals in national and international events would get jobs in sports quota.