  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Srikakulam man wins gold medal in Karrasamu contest held in Nepal

Bhagya Chandra Yadav urges govt. to declare it as a recognised sport in A.P.

November 18, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Pitta Bhagya Chandra Yadav from Srikakulam bagged the gold medal in the international Silambam competitions held in Khatmandu in Nepal between November 11 and 16. Silambam, which is called Karrasamu in Andhra Pradesh, is one of the recognised sports internationally and it has been included in the Nepal International Heroes’ Games Championship.

Mr. Yadav, who won in the single stick category, was given a rousing reception in Srikakulam on Friday. MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and others congratulated him and hoped that he would win more medals and bring laurels to Srikakulam district in future.

Mr. Yadav told the media that it was a great honour for Srikakulam which had produced many sports personalities in the last three decades. He urged the A.P. government to declare Karrasamu as a recognised sport in the State so that those who won medals in national and international events would get jobs in sports quota.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.