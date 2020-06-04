Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam man gets coveted post in Indian Embassy in US

Ravi Kota will head economic affairs wing in Washington DC

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Thursday selected senior IAS officer Ravi Kota, who hails from the district, to head the economic affairs wing in the Indian Embassy in Washington DC

Fifty-three-year-old Mr. Kota belongs to the Assam cadre but is currently working as a Joint Secretary in the 15th Finance Commission, New Delhi.

In the new post, he will deal with all economic and financial issues by coordinating with the IMF, World Bank and other organisations apart from the US government.

Hard work

His parents Kota Appoji and Sanyasamma of Kotapadu village in Santabommali mandal struggled a lot to ensure higher education for him. He used to walk eight km to study in the Tekkali college and could crack IAS with his hard work, according to his brother-in-law and BJP senior leader Duppala Ravindra Babu.

Mr. Ravi Kota’s wife Nirmala Devi shared her joy on the occasion with her family members staying in Srikakulam.

Mr. Kota hoped that he would bring more laurels to his home district by proving his talent in the economic wing.

