Srikakulam hotelier accuses son of neglecting him, approaches RDO court for justice

There is no truth in my father Varada Kondababu’s allegations, says son Anand

March 02, 2024 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Hotelier Varada Kondababu

Hotelier Varada Kondababu

Eighty-eight-year-old managing director of Nagavali Star Hotel Varada Kondababu has appealed to the government to ensure him justice as per the guidelines of the Andhra Pradesh Maintenance and Welfare of Senior Citizens Rules-2011, while accusing his son Anand of neglecting him and forcibly removing him from the helm of affairs.

“My son Varada Anand has been neglecting me though I have taken lot of pains to develop the hotel since its inception in 1990. The hotel is worth over ₹100 crore as per the present market value. My son has also taken away all the documents and other properties located in Amadalavalasa and other places,” Mr. Kondababu told The Hindu on March 1 (Friday).

“I am forced to stay alone in an apartment, which has been taken on monthly rental basis. My son is not allowing me to stay in the hotel’s pent house, which has been my residence for many years. I filed a petition in RDO court seeking speedy justice. I request the authorities concerned to come to my rescue,” Mr. Kondababu said.

When contacted, Mr. Anand denied the allegations made by his father. “I have also put in a lot of efforts for the growth of the hotel. My father has been causing me mental agony and damaging my personal reputation at the behest of other family members,” Mr. Anand alleged, and insisted that his father “is still the MD of the hotel, apart from having absolute control over properties and bank deposits.”

