Srikakulam govt. hospital gets O2 plant

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue Dharmana Krishnadas said that the State government was committed to improving infrastructure ay all government hospitals to ensure hassle-free medical assistance for patients.

Along with Srikakulam MLA and former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Mr. Krishnadas inaugurated a 20 KLD capacity oxygen plant on the premises of the Srikakulam Government Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The Minister said that there would not be any dearth of oxygen for patients in the future.

Srikakulam GGH Superintendent G. Parasuram, Additional Director for Medical and Health Services R. Aravind, and Resident Medical Officer R. Hemanth Kumar were present at the inauguration of the oxygen plant.


