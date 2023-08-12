ADVERTISEMENT

Srikakulam farmers launch 1 lakh signature campaign urging govt. to fix MSP for cashew nuts

August 12, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Over 35,000 hit by steep fall in prices allegedly caused by trader cartels; govt. urged to procure unsold stocks at ₹16,000 per quintal through Rythu Bharosa Kendras

K Srinivasa Rao

People queue up to take part in the signature campaign in support of cashew farmers in Kasibugga of Srikakulam district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several farmer associations launched a one lakh signature campaign a few days ago in Srikakulam district, urging the government to fix ₹16,000 as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cashew nuts.

Several prominent persons and doctors have extended their support to the campaign which is under way at Marripadu, Tarlagadipuru, Garudabhadra, Vajrapukotturu, Palasa, Sompeta and other villages.

Over 35,000 farmers were affected by a steep fall in the prices of cashew nuts in the market. From around ₹14,000 per quintal, the price slumped to ₹10,500 and even touched a low of ₹8,000.

A senior doctor Teppala Anand, who formally initiated the signature campaign in Kasibugga town, said the farmers would hesitate to grow cashew hereafter, if the government did not announce the MSP as in the case of other crops. 

 Andhra Pradesh Cashew Farmers’ Association district convener T. Ajaykumar blamed the cartel of cashew traders in the Palasa market for the price fall. “The government should buy the cashew produce of the farmers through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras at ₹16,000 per quintal so that traders also come forward to pay the same price,” he said. Around 30,000 signatures were collected so far from people in different places, he said, and hoped to cross 1 lakh by August 20.

CPI(M) district secretary D. Govinda Rao asked the government to enhance the import duty on cashew nuts to discourage import by local traders from Vietnam and many African countries.

Strike called off

Meanwhile, Palasa Cashew Manufacturing Association president Malla Suresh and former president Malla Srinivasa Rao said that the traders had enhanced the rates up to ₹11,000 per quintal despite processed cashew prices plummeting in Palasa and other cashew markets in the country. They said that the strike observed by cashew processing units for a month had been called off a week ago following requests from farmers who were worried about the unsold stocks which couldn’t be preserved for long in their houses.

